“These tariffs do not promote American jobs”: CRRC voices concerns over Chinese tariffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The trade war between the U.S. and China is already affecting businesses in western Massachusetts.

CRRC is a China-based rail car manufacturing company, and their North American headquarters is located on Page Boulevard in Springfield.

CRRC spokesperson Lydia Rivera told 22News, the new tariffs on Chinese goods, will significantly increase the cost of manufacturing rail cars, while hurting long-term job creation.

The Trump administration increased U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports earlier this month, from 10 percent to 25 percent. President Trump has also threatened to add 25 percent tariffs on an additional $325-billion worth of goods that are not taxed

In retaliation, China announced tariffs on $60-billion worth of U.S. goods last week.

The trade war is already having an impact on several industries in the United States, including at CRRC in Springfield.

CRRC spokesperson Lydia Rivera sent 22News the following statement:



“The imposition of these new tariffs on the components continues to significantly increase CRRC’s cost to supply rail car vehicles.”

“These tariffs will ultimately result in extensive cost transfer to riders, companies providing goods and services to the manufacturing operations, and will negatively impact long – term job creation. These tariffs do not promote American jobs.”

