MICHIGAN (NEWS10) — It was a heist with fruitful proportions.

Seven thousand pounds of apples were stripped from trees at a Michigan orchard.

The owners of the apple orchard said the thieves took fruit off five acres worth of trees sometime between October 6 and October 10. Seven thousand pounds of apples is worth about $15,000.

The owners said they did not have insurance because this sort of crime has never happened before.