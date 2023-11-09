GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Head to downtown Glen Street and you’ll hear the hype. The Adirondack Thunder is hitting the ice at Cool Insuring Arena this weekend for two games as the team’s 2023-24 ECHL hockey season takes off.

Glens Falls is the place to be this weekend, with local theater and the Glens Falls Symphony rounding out the program – but the city isn’t everything. Veteran’s Day weekend can be given a salute in Lake George at the field of flags, or with a glass of wine at Adirondack Winery. Here’s what’s happening in the area this weekend.

Fort Ann

  • Open Mic Thursdays
    • Every Thursday, 7-9 p.m.
    • Open mic night at The Trap In Fort Ann
    • The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road
    • 2-drink minimum

Fort Edward

  • 3rd annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair
    • Sunday, Nov. 12, 1-3 p.m.
    • Annual craft fair hosted by the Fort Edward Booster Club
    • Fort Edward Central School District, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward

Glens Falls

  • Adirondack Thunder hockey
    • Home games on Friday, Nov. 10; Sunday, Nov. 12
    • Adirondack Thunder ECHL hockey season gets underway
    • Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza
    • $22 tickets, contact Thunder box office for more information
  • Broadway Upstate: “Seussical – The Musical”
    • Thursday-Sunday, Nov. 9-12, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
    • Stage adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic, performed by Broadway Upstate
    • Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St.
    • $20 admission
  • Chapman Museum Wine & Chocolate Tasting
    • Friday, Nov. 10, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
    • 17th annual tasting in support of the Chapman Museum, with more than 20 stations offering wine, chocolate, and food
    • Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St.
    • $45 per person
  • Veterans Day at the World Awareness Children’s Museum
    • Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – noon
    • Words from Navy veteran Amie Gonzales and retired Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Juan Gonzales
    • World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St.
    • Free with cost of museum admission
  • Glens Falls Symphony: The Concert of International Colors
    • Sunday, Nov. 12, 4-6 p.m.
    • Featuring Autumn Piazzola Michael Emery, soloist; Le Tombeau de Couperin Maurice Ravel; Symphony #4, Felix Mendelssohn
    • Glens Falls High School, 10 Quade St.
    • Tickets: $39 tier 1, $33 tier 2, $26 tier 3

Hudson Falls

  • Hudson Falls Community Run 4 Kids 5K
    • Sunday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m. – noon
    • Annual run benefitting Operation Santa Claus and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club scholarship fund
    • Hudson Falls High School, 80 East Labarge St., Hudson Falls
    • $25 entry fee online before Nov. 9; $30 day of the race

Lake George

  • Field of Flags ceremony
    • Saturday, Nov. 11, 10:30 a.m.
    • Annual Veterans Day weekend ceremony at the field of flags at Fort William Henry, including a musket salute by reenactors
    • Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St.

Queensbury

  • Military appreciation weekend at Adirondack Winery
    • Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Buy one, get one glass of wine and tastings for military veterans, as well as 10% discounts on all bottled wine purchases
    • Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road