GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weekend before Thanksgiving – also known as the calm before the great gobble. Even if you don’t know it by that name, this weekend features a polar plunge, a craft fair, and plenty more.

Argyle

37th annual PTSA Holiday Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Over 60 vendors, hot and cold beverages, and hot lunch items at an annual vendor fair Argyle Central School, 5023 Route 40



Fort Ann

Open Mic Thursdays Thursday, Nov. 16, 7-9 p.m. Open mic night at The Trap In Fort Ann The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann 2-drink minimum



Glens Falls

Community Thanksgiving Hymn Sunday, Nov. 19, 4-6 p.m. Community singing, including “Come Ye Thankful People, Come,” “We Gather Together,” For the Beauty of the Earth,” “The Ash Grove,” Now Thank We All Our God,” and more, led by Bryan Kirk First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 West Notre Dame St. $10 suggested donation

Glens Falls Community Theater: “The Addams Family” Friday-Sunday, Nov. 17-19, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday Community theater performance of “The Addams Family” Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St. Tickets range $15 to $20 depending on showing



Greenwich

Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade Saturday, Nov. 18, 6-9 p.m. The 11th annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade runs through the village of Greenwich, featuring more than 70 tractor displays Main and Washington streets



Lake George

Fundraiser dinner at Adirondack Pub & Brewery Friday, Nov. 17, 4-9 p.m. Fundraiser dinner benefitting Lake George Library programming Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St.

Lake George Polar Plunge Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m. registration, noon plunge The 17th annual Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York; get wet in a team or as an individual Shepard Park, 271 Canada St. Register online



South Glens Falls

South Glens Falls Fire Company Holiday Parade Sunday, Nov. 19, 1 p.m. Annual holiday parade down Route 9 Feeder Dam Road and Route 9



Whitehall