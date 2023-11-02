GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Halloween is behind us, and a frigid few days are ahead. This weekend, you can take your pumpkin out to pasture, celebrate new flavors at Adirondack Winery in Queensbury, and check out classic toys and comics in Lake George. There’s plenty more to do around the North Country.

Fort Ann

Craft Fair Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Homemade crafts, jewelry, baked goods, and more Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 State Route 4



Fort Edward

Fort Edward chicken and biscuit dinner Saturday, Nov. 4, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. Annual community chicken and biscuit dinner; call (518) 747-5996 to reserve a dinner Village Baptist Church, 131 Broadway $13 per dinner, takeout only

“Up All Night” Game Marathon Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 4-5, 6 p.m. – 8 a.m. Annual all-night video game marathon for national charity effort Extra Life, raising money for the Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Medical Center Southern Adirondack ReStore, 1373 Route 9, Fort Edward Donations to the cause are strongly encouraged



Glens Falls

Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4, 7:30 p.m. nightly 32nd annual rodeo in Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza Tickets on sale now

Million Dollar Quartet musical Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3-4, 7:30 p.m. A Tony award-nominated musical by Mickey Luce bringing together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley Starring Ben Rowley, Josh Willis, Clay Smith, Tommy Socolof, Erin Dove, Matt Meachem St. Mary’s – St. Alphonsus School Great Hall, 10 Church St. $20 per person

Johann Vexo organ concert Friday, Nov. 3, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. Parisian organist Johann Vexo in concert with pieces by Bach, Franck, Durufle, de Grigny, Litaize, Widor, and Vierne First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 West Notre Dame St. $15 suggested donation

Glens Falls Restaurant Week begins Sunday, Nov. 5 A full week of three-course, prix fixe meals at participating restaurants around Glens Falls Full list of restaurants $45 at any given restaurant



Lake George

Pumpkin Chuckin’ Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. Bring your decaying Jack-o-lantern and get it smashed, alongside a full festival and medieval village Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St. Free admission

Greater Adirondack Toy & Comic Show Sunday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Toy and comic expo Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St. $5 admission, free for kids 12 and under



Queensbury

Adirondack Winery cidery launch party Friday-Sunday, Nov. 3-5, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Launch party for the winery’s new Extreme Heights Cidery, including cider samples, live music, and fun Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room & WInemaking Facility, 395 Big Bay Road Free admission

Lake George Community Band Veterans Concert Sunday, Nov. 5, 3 p.m. Community concert, doors open at 2:30 p.m. SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road $10 general admission, free for veterans and active duty personnel



White Creek