GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, October events and Halloween fun are joined by Oktoberfest celebrations and outdoor flea markets. It’s cold outside, but not too cold to get out into the Adirondacks. Here’s what’s happening from Glens Falls north into the Adirondacks on the weekend of Oct. 13 to 15.

Fort Ann

BooTown Halloween Haunt Every Saturday and Sunday in October Haunted cemetery of scares and creepy clowns, with an interactive zombie hunt BooTown, 11225 Route 149 $20 per person

Upstate Misfits Comedy Showcase Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 p.m. Comedy night featuring Sam Holder, Mike Bernat, Kay Goutos, Shawn Barnes, J. Connolly, Will Johnson, and Gene Cenate The Trap, 5 Buttermilk Falls Road, Fort Ann $10 admission



Fort Edward

Locktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 14, noon – 5 p.m. Kids activities, live music, food trucks, beer tent, local farms Canal Street Marketplace, 63 Canal St., Fort Edward

Spooktacular Book Sale Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Weekend-long book sale featuring books dating back over 40 years Fort Edward Free Library, 23 East St., Fort Edward



Glens Falls

Second Saturday Flea at the Shirt Factory Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monthly flea market The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St.

Apple vs. Pumpkin Fall Throwdown Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Vendors selling apple- and pumpkin-centric food and drink; vote for your favorite and enter a carved pumpkin in a contest The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. and 21 Cooper St.

Park Theater: Aztec Two-Step 2.0 Saturday, Oct. 14, 8 – 10:45 p.m. New England Music Hall of Fame members Aztec Two-Step bring three-part harmony to Glens Falls The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls $35 general admission



Granville

Jeep Jam on the Farm Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jeeps, vendors, music and food benefitting Haynes House of Hope Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road $5 general admission, $25 Jeep registration



Hudson Falls

Strand Theatre: Elvis Weekend w/ Stars On Fire Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 7:30 p.m. A tribute to Elvis Presley starring Dwight Icenhower, Taylor Rodriguez, and Dan Barrella, backed by the band American Thrillogy Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls $35 general admission



Lake George

Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. Polka music, beer garden, festive food, cornhole and more Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George $10 admission

Lake George Dinner Theater: “Marriage Is Murder” Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 6 p.m. Dinner theater Following a divorced pair of murder mystery writers who must collaborate again Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Route 9/Canada St.

Lake George Holiday Inn Harvest Bar Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14, 5-9 p.m. Autumn-themed bar at The Holiday Inn Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Ropute 9/Canada St.



Queensbury

Adirondack Winery Drink Pink weekends Monthlong Special events and pink drinks in support of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks Adirondack Winery, 395 Big Bay Road

Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Escape Friday, Oct. 13, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 14, noon – 9 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 15, noon – 8 p.m. Halloween-themed fun at The Great Escape, including scare actors, a maze, trick-or-treating for kids, and more The Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive

Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Walk benefitting Alzheimer’s research SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road Register online

West Mountain Fall Festival Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 14-15, noon – 5 p.m. Wagon rides, chairlifts, mountaintop yoga, mountain biking, obstacle course, vendors, food, music West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road Free admission, bring cash



Stony Creek