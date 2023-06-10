SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Community members gathered for a block party in Springfield on Saturday in honor of National Homeownership Month. Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services hosted its 3rd Annual Community Homeownership Block Party which featured family activities, games and community awards.

22News stopped by as the set-up was underway and spoke with event organizers about the importance of the event, which highlights home-ownership as the building-block of a community.

The President and CEO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services, Leo Williams told 22News, “What this does, is it brings us all together for one single purpose, with the opportunity to define what we want in our community.”

“Home ownership is important to most families because it’s their first pathway to some type of wealth,” expressed Executive Vice President and CFO of Springfield Neighborhood Housing Services, Jeff Hamilton.

Various agencies that assist in the journey to homeownership were at the event and offered support for things like: down payment assistance and first-time home-buyer trainings. Those in attendance were able to have some fun while connecting with the services they may need.