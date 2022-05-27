SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield DPW and Eversource announced the third phase of installation of LED pedestrian lighting for South End. The City began working with Eversource in 2016 to install enhanced pedestrian lighting in the downtown area.

This third phase consists of 50 lights being installed on Main Street. These lights are focused on the sidewalks to provide better lighting for pedestrians.

The lights began to be installed the week of May 16 and will continue to be installed over the next few months.