NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Your green is going to cost, well, a lot more green in one Connecticut city.

New Britain ranks as the 20th most-expensive place in the nation for cannabis, according to CTAH. The average price of a gram is listed as $10.8. The list contains both legal and illegal sales.

A Middlebury comes in at the 12th most-expensive for marijuana, at $11.3 a gram. However, the list does not specify which state it is in. Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio and Vermont also have municipalities sharing the name.

Where will you find the most expensive cannabis in the nation? That will be in Washington D.C., at $19.1 a gram. Following is Seattle ($18.2), Killdeer ($12.5), New York City ($12.1) and Kyle ($12.1).

Cannabis is the least expensive in Portland, at $7 a gram, followed by Denver ($7.8), Los Angeles ($8.3) Las Vegas ($8.9) and Columbia Falls ($9).

Connecticut has seen a booming cannabis industry since recreational, adult-use sales opened in January, with sales reaching a hefty $250,000 on the first day.

Adult-use sales surpassed medical marijuana sales in May, according to data from the state, and reached more than 12 million sales in June.