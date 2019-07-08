“This is how I’m going to die!” – Zebra bites selfie taker

(WBIR/NBC News) A Tennessee sheriff’s office is investigating a rash of zebra bites.

Over the past couple weeks, there have been four reports of a zebra on a private farm in Seymour biting individuals, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Michaela Napier, 22, said she and her friend, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s daughter were going to go look at the zebra at Brookhaven Animal Farm on Tuesday.

The zebra and other animals are behind a fence on private property that’s not open to the public.

“I’ve seen a lot of people go and pet the zebra and feed the animals and take pictures with them,” Napier said.

She said at first she pet the zebra and said it nipped at her, so she stopped.

About 30 minutes later, she said held her boyfriend’s daughter to pose for a picture she said about five feet away from the fence.

“I probably left a space about this big between me and the zebra, and I had got in position and was smiling for the picture and I just felt, can’t really describe it, but almost being, just a huge impact on my back, and it latched on to me,” Napier said.

She said she remembers leaving the ground.

“And it picked me up and slammed me down, and picked me up and slammed me down, and picked me up and slammed me down,” Napier said.

She said she couldn’t believe it.

“And the only thing that I could think of was this is how I am going to die, I really thought it was going to kill me,” Napier said.

