GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Greenfield Light up the Fairgrounds kicks off Friday with three weekends of lights at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

The three weekend event runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting November 25th and ending December 11th. This marks the third year of the drive through holiday light display, that benefits the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Regional Dog Shelter and the Franklin County Fairgrounds. With over 40 displays, this year is the biggest of the three.

There is a minimum donation of $5 for the event. The event is put on by WHAI 98.3, Bear Country 95.3, The Outlaw 92.3, and EZ 107.5, all owned by Saga Communications and based in Greenfield.