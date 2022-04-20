COOPERSTOWN, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Thousands remain without power across the Central New York Wednesday following the spring snowstorm that debilitated the area on Tuesday. County governments in Herkimer and Otsego Counties have set up locations for residents in need.

OTSEGO COUNTY:

Temporary Shelters have been set up at the Oneonta Armory at 4 Academy Street, Oneonta, and at the Clark’s Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Neither location is capable of accommodating pets.

Susquehanna SPCA is offering temporary pet boarding on a first-come, first-served basis at their office, 5082 State Route 28, Cooperstown.

Students at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College have been accommodated at the Alumni Fieldhouse on the campus of SUNY Oneonta.

Dry Ice & water are available at Otego Firehouse and Schenevus Firehouse while supplies last.

HERKIMER COUNTY:

Warning station @ Federated Church, East Main Street, West Winfield, Mohawk Reform Church, S Otsego St, and Poland Firehouse

Dry ice & water @ Middleville Fire from 12 PM – 4 PM

There are reports from Herkimer County Emergency Services that power is coming back on in the Kuyahoora Valley as of late Wednesday morning.

You can view the Nation Grid Outage map here.