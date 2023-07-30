AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) — On Sunday thousands of people gathered at the Mullins Center in Amherst for the Exercise Patience 2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The annual convention made its return for the first time since the height of pandemic.

Over the past few days people were able to learn how patience can help you to reach your goals, and improve your relationships with family and friends. Another theme was to learn what you can expect when praying to God.

“Patience is directly connected with joy, so the more patience we have, the more patience. We’ll have joy in our family, our neighbors, and in the community,” expressed Marc Romain, the Local Spokesperson for the Exercise Patience 2023 Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The conference was designed to help people understand what patience is and how can it affect our daily lives. This was a free event open to the community, and next week they will be hosting the convention in Spanish.