Thousands of dead fish discovered in North River

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin county residents discovered countless dead fish along the North River this weekend. People who live along the river told 22News this has happened before.

22News went to the river and saw thousands of dead fish lining the banks of the North River in Colrain and Shelburne.

Shelburne resident Eric Halloran lives right next to the River. He told 22News he first noticed the dead fish on Sunday.

“You can see a hundred right down next to my house, when I went up the river trying to find the source was and I just kept seeing hundreds more and hundreds more,” He said. Halloran is the Vice President of the Deerfield Watershed Trout Unlimited Chapter.

People come to the North River in Shelburne and Colrain for swimming and fishing. Halloran said the river is made up of mostly trout but there are also long nose suckers which is an endangered species.

22News contacted the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to find out what may have killed the fish. They have not provided any details.

But MassDEP told the Greenfield Recorder a sulphuric acid leak reportedly caused the dead fish in the North River

This is a developing story, we’ll let you know if the water is safe and more information as soon as we hear back from MassDEP.