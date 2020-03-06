Thousands of new properties added to state’s Unclaimed Property listing

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Treasurer’s office says there are over 51,000 new properties worth millions of dollars that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property.

The newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100.

Treasurer Deb Goldberg said that there is currently over $3.4-billion in unclaimed property being held by the department. The properties include forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.

Last year, Treasury processed over 110,000 claims and returned over $130 million in property to its rightful owners.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

You can check the list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call the live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).