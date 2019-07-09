Martha’s Vineyard Airport reopened after threat

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI/WWLP) — Martha’s Vineyard Airport has reopened after an early morning threat stopped flights for hours Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the airport was reopened just before 10 a.m. after a reported threat earlier in the morning.

Geoffrey Freeman, assistant airport manager, said the threat was called into the airport at 6 a.m. Freeman said the threat was called into the building and did not involve a flight.

State police said troopers and local police were called to the airport where police dogs did and sweep and found nothing hazardous.

Inbound and outbound flights were grounded and ground traffic halted for several hours due to the threat, but the airport has since reopened and resumed normal operations.