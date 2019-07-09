Martha’s Vineyard Airport reopened after threat

News

by: WPRI Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Neal Hamberg)

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. (WPRI/WWLP) — Martha’s Vineyard Airport has reopened after an early morning threat stopped flights for hours Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the airport was reopened just before 10 a.m. after a reported threat earlier in the morning.

Geoffrey Freeman, assistant airport manager, said the threat was called into the airport at 6 a.m. Freeman said the threat was called into the building and did not involve a flight.

State police said troopers and local police were called to the airport where police dogs did and sweep and found nothing hazardous.

Inbound and outbound flights were grounded and ground traffic halted for several hours due to the threat, but the airport has since reopened and resumed normal operations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories