ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) Thanksgiving morning is supposed to be a time of anticipation and celebration. For three families in Adams, a mid-morning fire destroyed not only dreams of turkey and stuffing, but happy holiday wishes as well.

The Adams Fire Department was called to a home on Richmond Street and when the firefighters arrived they found a fully involved fire. The fire was put out with the help of area departments including North Adams, Cheshire, Savoy, and Dalton.

The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office said on their social media three young families “lost everything” because of the fire, including their home. The Adams Police Department also said on their social media that no people or pets were harmed.