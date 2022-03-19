WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Saturday morning officers from the Ware Police Department, Monson Police Department, Warren Police Department, and Hampden County Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 62 Church Street.

After a thorough investigation the search warrant was obtained by WPD. Officers located a large amount of Heroin appropriate for high-level drug trafficking. Other drug paraphernalia was found on location along with Crack Cocaine. The list of individuals were arrested and charged as listed:

Kayla Nietzel (DOB 02/28/88) Bail was set at $50,000.00.

Trafficking a Class A Drug, Heroin (36-100 grams)

Possession of a Class B Drug (Crack Cocaine)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Patrick Fairley (DOB 1/28/82) Bail was set at 75,000.00.

Trafficking a Class A Drug, Heroin (36-100 grams)

Possession of a Class B Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Nicholas Merchant (DOB 06/15/89) Bail was set at 50,000.00.

Trafficking a Class A Drug, Heroin (36-100 grams)

Possession of a Class B Drug

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws