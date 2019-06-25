Three arrested after State Police seize crack cocaine, heroin during car search in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 91 early Saturday morning.

State Police told 22News they arrested 32-year-old Amanda Wilkins of Poultney, Vermont, 28-year-old Ashley Olszowy of Troy, NY, and 32-year-old Thomas Mayer of Bennington, Vermont, after troopers stopped a car that failed to yield while traveling northbound on the off-ramp of Exit 24 in Whately around 2 a.m.

After stopping the vehicle, police say they observed individuals in the passenger seat moving suspiciously, resulting in a search.

State Police allegedly located 24 grams of crack cocaine, and a total of 197 wax bags, each with a varying amount of heroin inside.

All three were arrested and booked at the Northampton barracks. Bail was set at $10,000 for Wilkins and Mayer while Olszowy’s was set at $1,500. They were held at the Hampshire County Jail and arraigned on the following charges on Monday:

Wilkins:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute;

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Failure to yield

Mayer:

Trafficking in cocaine;

Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Olszowy:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute

Conspiracy to violate drug laws