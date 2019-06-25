Three arrested after State Police seize crack cocaine, heroin during car search in Whately

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing drug and conspiracy charges after police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 91 early Saturday morning.
State Police told 22News they arrested 32-year-old Amanda Wilkins of Poultney, Vermont, 28-year-old Ashley Olszowy of Troy, NY, and 32-year-old Thomas Mayer of Bennington, Vermont, after troopers stopped a car that failed to yield while traveling northbound on the off-ramp of Exit 24 in Whately around 2 a.m.
After stopping the vehicle, police say they observed individuals in the passenger seat moving suspiciously, resulting in a search.
State Police allegedly located 24 grams of crack cocaine, and a total of 197 wax bags, each with a varying amount of heroin inside.
All three were arrested and booked at the Northampton barracks. Bail was set at $10,000 for Wilkins and Mayer while Olszowy’s was set at $1,500. They were held at the Hampshire County Jail and arraigned on the following charges on Monday:
Wilkins:
- Trafficking in cocaine
- Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute;
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
- Failure to yield
Mayer:
- Trafficking in cocaine;
- Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
Olszowy:
- Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute
- Conspiracy to violate drug laws
- Failure to wear seat belt