Three arrested during firearms investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police arrested three suspects after a firearms investigation led to the seizure of a loaded firearm and drugs Thursday.
According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives conducted a firearms investigation targeting Miguel Dones for the past several weeks. Detectives learned Dones was possibly in possession of a firearm on Thursday and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Liberty and Chestnut Streets of a car Dones was in.
Three people were arrested after detectives found a loaded high capacity firearm, 35 bags of heroin, 7 bags of crack-cocaine and more than $1,500 in cash inside the car. The juvenile driver was arrested for not having a license, 18-year-old Miguel Dones was arrested for for drug and firearms charges, and 18-year-old Doughlas Moss, who is out on bail from November 2020 firearms charges, was arrested for drug possession.
Miguel Dones of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
Doughlas Moss of Springfield is charged with the following:
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug