Three arrested during firearms investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police arrested three suspects after a firearms investigation led to the seizure of a loaded firearm and drugs Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives conducted a firearms investigation targeting Miguel Dones for the past several weeks. Detectives learned Dones was possibly in possession of a firearm on Thursday and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Liberty and Chestnut Streets of a car Dones was in.

Three people were arrested after detectives found a loaded high capacity firearm, 35 bags of heroin, 7 bags of crack-cocaine and more than $1,500 in cash inside the car. The juvenile driver was arrested for not having a license, 18-year-old Miguel Dones was arrested for for drug and firearms charges, and 18-year-old Doughlas Moss, who is out on bail from November 2020 firearms charges, was arrested for drug possession.

(Springfield Police Department)

Doughlas Moss (Springfield Police Department)

Miguel Dones (Springfield Police Department)

Miguel Dones of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Doughlas Moss of Springfield is charged with the following: