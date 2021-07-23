Three arrested during firearms investigation in Springfield

Miguel Dones and Doughlas Moss (Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police arrested three suspects after a firearms investigation led to the seizure of a loaded firearm and drugs Thursday.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives conducted a firearms investigation targeting Miguel Dones for the past several weeks. Detectives learned Dones was possibly in possession of a firearm on Thursday and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Liberty and Chestnut Streets of a car Dones was in.

Three people were arrested after detectives found a loaded high capacity firearm, 35 bags of heroin, 7 bags of crack-cocaine and more than $1,500 in cash inside the car. The juvenile driver was arrested for not having a license, 18-year-old Miguel Dones was arrested for for drug and firearms charges, and 18-year-old Doughlas Moss, who is out on bail from November 2020 firearms charges, was arrested for drug possession.

Miguel Dones of Springfield is charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Doughlas Moss of Springfield is charged with the following:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

