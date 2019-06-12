Three arrested for breaking and entering in Holyoke

1  of  2
by: Danielle Eaton

Jerome Burgess (left), Jasmine Lincoln (center), and Kalum Disley (right) were arrested Tuesday in Holyoke in connection with three separate breaking and entering incidents in the city. (Photo Courtesy: Holyoke Police Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are facing charges after they were arrested for three separate break-ins in Holyoke.

Holyoke Police Lt., Jim Albert, told 22News the arrests are a result of increased patrols and investigations after a number of recent breaking and entering incidents in the city.

Albert said, as a result, three arrests were made Tuesday throughout the day.

At 3:35 a.m. 25-year-old Jerome Burgess of Springfield was arrested in connection with a break-in at 314 Mackenzie Avenue.

Officers then arrested 32-year-old Jasmine Lincoln of Peabody at 12:22 p.m. Lincoln was charged in connection with a break-in at 16 Alderman Street.

At 6:23 p.m. officers arrested 43-year-old Kalum Disley of South Hadley in connection with a break-in at 356 Maple Street.

Albert said all three were arraigned in Holyoke District Court Tuesday and Wednesday.

