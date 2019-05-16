Three drivers taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Route 8 in Sandisfield

SANDISFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-car accident on Route 8 sent three people to the hospital late Tuesday night.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, the accident involved a tow truck, tractor-trailer, and a Ford vehicle.

Trooper DeAngelis said for an unknown reason, the tractor-trailer crossed the center lane and struck the tow truck in a head-on collision, causing it to crash into the Ford.

A 40-year-old man from Waterford, New York has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violations.

One person who was trapped in their vehicle was extricated using the jaws of life.

All three drivers were taken to Baystate via ambulance. Trooper DeAngelis said a life-flight was called but never used.

State Police and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.

