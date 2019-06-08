Three men arrested after police search, drugs and illegal gun seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Three men were arrested after Police searched a residence on Pendleton Ave Friday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, Members of the Strategic Impact Unit seized an illegal firearm, two high capacity magazines, heroin, crack and $1,207 in cash after conducting a search on Pendleton Ave.

Walsh said Alberto Correa-Martinez, Calvin Scott of Pendleton Ave. and Christopher Washington of Tyler St. were all arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Correa-Martinez and Scott are charged with:

Possession of a firearm without a license

Possession of a high capacity feeding device, 2 counts

Possession of ammunition

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug

Washington is charged with possession with the intent to distribute a class B drug and possession of a class A drug.

Correa-Martinez is currently on federal probation for firearm charges and is facing an additional charge of distribution of a class B drug.