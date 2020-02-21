Three unclaimed Mass Cash prizes to expire: are you holding the winning ticket?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Lottery is looking for the winners of three unclaimed $100,000 Mass Cash prizes from February and March 2019.

According to lottery officials, Mass Cash prize winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes, or they expire.

Two tickets are from February 26, 2019. One was purchased at Costa Sunoco Mini Mart, 397 Sawyer St., New Bedford and the other at Dracut Town Variety, 1734 Lakeview Ave., Dracut. The winning numbers were 10-14-16-26-29.

A ticket sold on March 8, 2019 at Audy’s Mobil, 345 Boylston St., Brookline with the numbers 01-04-09-26-30, also has yet to be claimed.

Prizes up to and including $100,000 can be claimed at Lottery claims centers, which are located in Braintree, Dorchester, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn and Worcester. Regular business hours at all locations are Monday through Friday, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.