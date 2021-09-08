Three Vermont troopers resign after allegations that they made fake vaccine cards

The FBI and federal prosecutors in Burlington are investigating allegations that three Vermont State Troopers created fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The three officers — Shawn Sommers, Raymond Witkowski and David Pfindel — have resigned, the agency said Tuesday.

The three are accused of having different roles in creating fake vaccine cards in violation of federal law.

Former state trooper Shawn Sommers.

Former state trooper David Pfindel.

Former state trooper Raymond Witkowski.

Sommers and Witkowski submitted their resignations last month, a day after another trooper raised concerns. Pfindel resigned Friday, following an additional investigation by the Department of Public Safety.

Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said in a statement that the accusations “involve an extraordinary level of misconduct — a criminal violation of the law.

“If these allegations are proved to be true, it is reprehensible that state troopers would manipulate vaccination cards in the midst of a pandemic, when being vaccinated is one of the most important steps anyone can take to keep their community safe from COVID-19,” he said.

The case has been handed over to the FBI and the US Attorneys Office in Burlington.