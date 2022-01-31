Three without home after fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people have been displaced after a fire was extinguished in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on Monroe Street. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire however all companies were needed to do so. While the cause of the fire has not yet been released, the Springfield Fire department has said that the cause is being investigated.

The Springfield Fire Department has reported that the Red Cross is assisting those affected by the incident.