SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield came out in force for their Thunderbirds last night, hoping to watch their hometown heroes clinch a historic trip to the Calder Cup Finals.

It wasn’t the result they wanted, losing 5-1 to set up a winner-take-all Game 7 tomorrow night, but support for the Thunderbirds was on full display. 22news was at the Mass Mutual Center Monday night as fans look to push the T-Birds through to the finals.

“The fanbase grows! The bigger you can get a fanbase the more its going to help the team win the Calder Cup and that’s what its all about,” said Al Arment of West Springfield. “The more fans you can get behind the team–the better their chances of winning. The more oyu can get in there and make the noise—it’s going to take our team to the end of it.”

Game 7 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night back at the Mass Mutual Center.