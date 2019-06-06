Thursday’s humidity gave local residents a taste of summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The official start of summer is just a couple of weeks away.

The sun was out on Thursday and temperatures warmed up to around 80 degrees during the afternoon. You probably felt something we haven’t had much of this spring: humidity.

On Wednesday night, and especially Thursday morning, it was on the humid side with dew points up into the mid an upper 60s.

Springfield resident Betty Eisold said, “Today is humid, but before that, we haven’t had to run the air conditioner much. But today is very humid.”

Despite the higher humidity people were still enjoying the nice weather at Forest Park in Springfield. It was a good day to go for a walk with the dog or ride your bike.