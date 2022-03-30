(WWLP) – With tick season just around the corner, a new Heartland Virus is emerging from ticks in Georgia. It was first identified in Missouri in 2009 with 50 cases documented around the country since then.

According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, fatigue, decreased appetite, headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and muscle pain.

For certain groups, like the elderly or immuno-compromised, it could be life-threatening. Heartland is one of many viruses that ticks can pass to humans.

You can protect yourself with a quick check after outdoor activities, ticks like to settle places you can’t see like your armpits, hairline, or behind your knees.