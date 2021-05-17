Tickets for 2021 Hall of Fame enshrinement on sale

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will hold an enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on September 11, 2021 in Springfield.

The Class of 2020 ceremony was held at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut to ensure social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enshrinement Weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun on Friday, September 10 with the Enshrinement Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala. The Class of 2021 and over 50 returning Hall of Famers will then journey to Springfield, Mass. for the annual celebratory events taking place at the newly renovated Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Springfield’s MassMutual Center on September 11.

Go to the Basketball Hall of Fame website for information on VIP Experience Packages, single event tickets, and Enshrinement Weekend details.

The Class of 2021 includes ninth-winningest coach in NBA history Rick Adelman, two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh, NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce, the first Black NBA head coach Bill Russell, two-time NCAA national champion Villanova coach Jay Wright, seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith, and seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson.