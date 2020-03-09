Ticks becoming more active with weather warm-up

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) — Many people got outside Monday to enjoy the warm weather which meant walks, jogs, and dog parks, but don’t forget about the risk that ticks bring here in Western Massachusetts this time of year as the weather gets warmer.

It’s a little earlier than normal, but they follow the temperature, not the calendar and the weather is bringing spring early this year.

“Absolutely. We’ve had ticks already seen on the days that were 50-something degrees. Today you’re probably going to see some ticks if you’re roaming around areas that have tall grass or shrubs that are overgrown,” Natasha Wright, an entomologist with Braman Termite and Pest Elimination Specialists, told 22News.

And don’t forget about your pets either, if you stop their tick protection in the winter, don’t forget to start it again now that it’s warmer.

“You know that’s funny because she just mentioned earlier about — with this warmer weather, I’m going to have to get some medication for the ticks for the dogs,” Ron, at the Agawam Dog Park, told 22News.

For your pet, there is tick protection, but to protect yourself wear long pants and tall socks when walking in high grass, check yourself often, and use a repellent spray.

And while we are expecting a cool down this weekend, generally speaking, we are seeing more warm days so that risk for ticks continues. Wright told 22News it’s still a little too early to see more mosquitoes and fleas.