Ticks still remain active during Fall weather

FILE – This March 2002 file photo shows a deer tick under a microscope in the entomology lab at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I. On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a record number of tick-borne diseases _ more than 59,000 _ were reported in 2017. It’s a 22 percent increase from the number reported the year before. (AP Photo/Victoria Arocho, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Even though the calendar is changing, and we are now full swing into autumn, that does not mean ticks are becoming less active in western Massachusetts. And that means a continued risk for Lyme disease.

In fact, it could be a very long time until ticks are less active. As far as winter. Anytime temperatures are above freezing, ticks will become more active again.

And they’ll especially be more active when temperatures are 50 degrees and above.

So even as temperatures cool down at the end of next week, you still should wear long sleeves, long pants, and high socks when in the woods or high grass. In Massachusetts, deer ticks can be carriers of Lyme disease.



It can cause fever, headache, fatigue, and a skin rash. If it’s left untreated, the bacterial infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Although, most cases can be treated with antibiotics if caught early enough.

Prevention is key, check yourself as soon as you come inside, and don’t just check for the little black critters we’re used to seeing. An engorged tick can look quite different.