Tijuana mayor critical of President Trump’s COVID-19 comments

TIJUANA (Border Report) — While speaking at an event near the Arizona-Mexico border on Tuesday, President Donald Trump said the city of Tijuana is the “worst place in South America for COVID-19.”

Many have been quick to offer Trump a geography lesson, stating that Tijuana — and all of Mexico for that matter — are located in North America.

Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

But Tijuana Mayor Arturo Gonzalez took it a step further, saying “Trump doesn’t know the reality Tijuana is living.”

“He likes to use Tijuana as an example, but the reality is that he’s running a campaign and let’s understand what he’s looking for is distractions, looking for controversy. And, well, if he thinks that we’re that way, we invite him to recognize the reality of Tijuana. I believe that to make an allegation like that you need to be well-informed, and we invite him to do that well,” Gonzalez said.

Per data issued by the state of Baja California, the city of Tijuana has had 4,673 reported cases of COVID-19, while just north of the border, San Diego County has reported 35,376 cases.

Gonzalez is hopeful Trump doesn’t expand restrictions for border crossings now in place. Right now, only essential workers, U.S. citizens and legal residents are allowed to cross the border. These restrictions are expected to be in place through Sept. 21.

Trump held a campaign rally on Tuesday in Yuma, Ariz., where he discussed restricting some U.S. citizens from entering the country from Mexico.

