Tijuana’s pro soccer team prohibited from visiting US, where some players live

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Players from Tijuana’s professional soccer team, the Xolos, have been told not to head north of the border for any reason.

Goalkeeper Gibran Lajud, confirmed they have been told to avoid the U.S. even though a number of his teammates actually live in the San Diego area.

“We have stopped practicing as a unit and last week they brought us together to tell us to stay home and not venture into the United States as a precaution against COVID-19,” Lajud said.

The team, which plays in the top Mexican soccer league, is incredibly popular with fans from both sides of the border.

In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 photo, fans for Tijuana celebrate after Tijuana defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 in a friendly soccer match, in Tijuana, Mexico. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

“It’s hard for our daily routine because San Diego offers a lot of attractions and tourist spots, but at the same time, those places are closed so it’s here or there we just have to stay strong and move forward,” Lajud said.

