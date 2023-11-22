BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

You know you want to try them, and now is the time

I’m way too old to care about TikTok products, and yet, here we are. I can no longer deny their pull. I’ve been looking at that glob of what looks to be slime that gets into all the grooves of your car’s dashboard and actually cleans it, something called “The Pink Stuff” that guarantees clean in your kitchen where there’s only been grime and a plethora of other products that droves of influencers on TikTok have absolutely assured me I need in my life.

I’m finally submitting. I curate lists of products for a living, and here is a list of TikTok-viral goods that are finally making it into my virtual shopping cart. Because there is simply no denying thousands of positive reviews and claims out there that all these products actually work. And Black Friday is the perfect time to snag some cheap slime, that cream you’ve been secretly dying to try and a vegetable chopper that may actually get all your chopped veggies into the pan instead of onto the floor.

Shop this article: BRONAX Pillow Slippers, SZELAM Digital LED Clock, Depulat Flame Air Diffuser

TikTok-viral products on sale for Black Friday

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel

Everyone’s car is gross, right? It’s not just mine? It’s impossible to keep dust and gunk out of your cup holders and off your air vents. Luckily, this product exists, claiming to be reusable and clean everything from “air vents, steering wheel, console panel, storage bins, cup holder, door handles, dashboard and other hard to reach places.” It’s a number one bestseller on Amazon in automotive and has 43,000 five-star ratings.

Depulat Flame Air Diffuser

I don’t even like diffusers and I want this. You can add drops of your favorite essential oils for an aromatherapy experience, and the diffuser will automatically shut off if it senses a lack of water, providing built-in safety. The product listing urges users to “Relax, soothe, calm and enjoy your life to the fullest.” Sounds good!

BRONAX Pillow Slippers

I’m a huge fan of Oofos slippers, so if I can succeed in finding something comparable that’s less than half the price — I’m willing to try. These have 45,000 ratings on Amazon and nearly 70% of them are 5-star.

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

The title is slightly misleading, as this cream is apparently for all over your body, not just your “bum bum.” This moisturizer is all over social media, has nearly 20,000 ratings on Amazon and claims to “tighten and smooth the appearance of skin,” creating an “all-over highlighting gorgeous glow.”

SNIFITAR Multi-Functional Vegetable Chopper

Why own one of these when you can sloppily chop all your vegetables on an old chopping block and spill half of them on the floor on the way to the pan? Why do whatever magical cross-cut this does to onions when you can pretend you’re Julia Child in that one scene in “Julia and Julia” when she masters the art of knife skills? Just kidding! You’re not Julia Child and your kitchen floor is a mess, so you definitely need this chopper, which claims to be easy to clean and also has a lifetime warranty.

The Pink Stuff Multi-purpose Cleaner

This may be the most viral product out there. It has nearly 200,000 reviews on Amazon and calls itself the “miracle, all-purpose cleaning paste.” The brand claims it’s great for all surfaces and leaves a scratch-free shine.

SZELAM Digital LED Clock

The very cool look of this mirrored-surface LED clock has made it the perfect subject of many a TikTok reel. It’s quiet, has three levels of brightness settings, and doubles as a makeup mirror.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Maria Guido writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.