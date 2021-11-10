‘Timbiebs’: Justin Bieber x Tim Hortons collab produces limited-edition Timbits flavors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s no surprise Canadian-born pop star Justin Bieber grew up a fan of Tim Hortons, the seemingly omnipresent cafe and bake shop. Timbits are his favorite item on the menu.

With that in mind, Bieber and Tim Hortons are partnering to launch a limited-edition line of doughnut holes called “Timbiebs” that will drop at participating American and Canadian locations on Monday, Nov. 29.

Timbiebs comes in three special flavors: Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Waffle.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” Bieber said in a release. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, experimented with different flavor combinations based on input from Bieber to create the recipes.

“Timbiebs” come in Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, Chocolate White Fudge and Birthday Cake Waffle. (Image courtesy of Tim Hortons)

The Timbiebs promotion includes a line of merchandise that will be announced at a later date.

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand,” Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said, “and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”