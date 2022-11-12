SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WWLP) – In Springfield on Saturday night the community will gather for the The City of Bright Nights Ball at MGM Springfield.

The City of Bright Nights Ball is the Spirit of Springfield’s largest annual fundraiser

that helps pay for city-sponsored events year-round. The Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt told 22News that this year’s theme is “timeless love”.

This black-tie only gala includes a gourmet dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and a 50/50 raffle. Its guests include local businesses, military, public safety, and political leaders.

The City of Bright Nights Ball was first held in 1996 at the suggestion of Peter L. Picknelly, Sr. at the Sheraton Springfield. The goal was to raise funds to illuminate public properties for the holiday season that would enhance the displays at Bright Nights at Forest Park.

The annual fundraiser and support from non-profit organizations efforts bring the community together in celebration with iconic events that include: the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, Star-Spangled Springfield, and Bright Nights at Forest Park.