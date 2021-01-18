Timeline and information for getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people across the county are concerned about when they will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Each state is responsible for the order of who can get it, and when. That time table is also dependent on how much of the vaccine is available. The COVID-19 vaccine roll out in Massachusetts will be in three phases.

PHASE 1 began in December and runs through February 2021

The people eligible to receive the vaccine, listed in order of priority:

Clinical and non-clinical health care workers doing direct and COVID-facing care

Long term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities

Emergency medical services, police, and fire

Congregate care settings

Home-based health care workers

Health care workers doing non-COVID-facing care

Individuals who do not come into contact with patients (e.g., back office, remote work, administrative staff who do not come into contact with patients, laboratory researchers who do not come into contact with patients) are not prioritized in Phase 1 and should be prioritized in Phase 2 or Phase 3 depending on each individual’s age, comorbidity status, or other worker category.

PHASE 2 is slated for February-March 2021

Order of priority in this phase:

Individuals with 2+ comorbidities (high risk for COVID-19 complications), individuals age 75+, and residents and staff of public and private low income and affordable senior housing

Other workers, including:

Early education, K-12, transit, grocery, utility, food and agriculture, restaurant and cafe workers

Employees across the food, beverages, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, and foodservice sectors

Meatpackers

Sanitation, public works and public health workers

Vaccine development workers

Food pantry workers and volunteers

Transit/transportation: Uber/Lyft/ride share services/pharmacy delivery drivers, workers in the passenger ground transportation industry (e.g. paratransit for people with Disabilities, food delivery, non-urgent medical transport), Massport workers other than police

Convenience store workers (under grocery workers)

Water and wastewater utility staff

Court system workers (judges, prosecutors, defense attorney, clerks), other than court officers who are listed under first responders

Medical supply chain workers

Funeral directors and funeral workers

Shipping port and terminal workers

Adults 65+

Individuals with one co-morbid condition

PHASE 3 will begin in April 2021

The vaccine is expected to be available to the general public, including:

Higher education workers, including administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff

Bottled beverage industry workers

Veterinarians

According to the state’s website, all of these timeframes are estimated and subject to change and vaccine availability. The website also provides links to view vaccine locations, including mass vaccination sites, sign-up and eligibility information. Sites will continue to be added with appointments released on a rolling basis.