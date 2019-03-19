Tinted car windows led to a significant drug bust in Springfield

Tinted car windows led to a signficant drug bust this past weekend in Springfield.

Springfield police spokeman Ryan Walsh told 22News police arrested 27 year old David Olivo Jr. Sunday night after they found more than 800 bags of heroin and a gun in his car. Walsh said Olivo was pulled over because his car windows were unusually dark. Olivo also had an expired inspection sticker, and a suspended registration.

The man charged in this drug bust was pulled over at the intersection of Westminster Street and St. James Avenue in Springfield because his vehicles’ windows were tinted, too dark. Springfield police said officers have the right to pull you over if they believe the window’s tint is making it unsafe to drive.

“Its an officer’s discretion I mean if you can’t see into the driver or passenger in the car, you are going to get pulled over for excessive tint,” said Ryan Walsh, Springfield Police Spokesperson. “It’s extremely dangerous especially at night, and in poor weather conditions you may not see pedestrians in the road.”

Walsh told 22News some of their officers have “tint meters” to determine if a vehicle’s windows have an improper amount of tint. In Massachusetts, all windows must allow at least 35 percent of visible light to pass through the rear, front, and back side windows. Only the top 6 inches of the windshield may have a non-reflective tint.

Walsh said you can be fined up to $550 dollars if you’re driving a car with excessively tinted windows.

