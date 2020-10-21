TINY TWINS: Baton Rouge parents welcome second set of identical twins, “This only happens every 15 years”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– A Baton Rouge couple is welcoming home their second set of identical twins this afternoon.

“Only about 1 in 111,111 pregnancies results in a second set of identical twins. To put that in perspective, we deliver approximately 8,000 babies at Woman’s Hospital each year, so we only see that about once every 15 years,” the couple’s Doctor Cliff Moore said.

“I was so shocked I couldn’t even put it into words,” Mother Erin Credo said about telling her husband in April they would soon have 4 kids.

The Credo’s say they weren’t trying to get pregnant, but something felt familiar. The mother of two said she went to the doctor and was in fact pregnant.

After the first ultrasound, she was shocked to hear that her intuition was confirmed.

“I immediately saw it when she started, I saw the two yolk sacks and I just kind of waited to see her get to the part where she does the heart tones and sure enough, there were two fetuses,” Credo said. “I just said, oh my God!”

“I always consider myself blessed with all these beautiful babies but I also think God has a real funny sense of humor, you know.. a lot of people say you are only given what you can handle and I hope he has my back,” Credo said.

6 years ago the couple brought home their identical twin boys.

“I told them you know, there’s two babies in mommy’s tummy, we are going to have another set of twins just like you guys, so to them being a twin is so normal they were like.. can I go play outside now?” Credo said.

8 months and a short NICU stay later and the couple is now welcoming home their two baby girls.

The identical twin girls were born on September 22 at Woman’s Hospital.