WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) Basketball lovers gathered Friday evening for another night of the ‘Tip-Off Classic’ hosted by The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club.

The tournament this year started November 3rd and is meant to prepare athletes for the upcoming basketball season, as well as form team bonds. Proceeds raised from the tournament will benefit members of the West Springfield Boys & Girls Club, and provide before and after school scholarships.

Site Coordinator for the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield Yazmeen Teles told 22News, “We are really honored to be able to do this for the community; to give back and to make the clubs better for our kids, and better for our staff.”

The tournament ends this Sunday with the championship game which will be played at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.