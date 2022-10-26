(WWLP) – Halloween is just around the corner, and 22News is working for you with how you can keep the holiday safe, and enjoyable for loved ones with dementia.

Like many other traditions, there are a few modifications families should make to help relatives living with dementia be more comfortable. Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) advises family caregivers to play relaxing music, or engage in a quiet activity, such as reading a book, or watching tv, to help decrease agitation or distress.

Avoid putting up interactive decorations, that talk or scream when someone passes by decorations can be scary and upsetting for someone living with dementia, and cause them to wander off. Try not to have costumed strangers continuously knocking on the door, because it could also be frightening for your loved one.. and pose a safety risk.

If you plan on participating in Halloween, it’s best to arrange for the person to go to a relative or friend’s house, or keep candy outside the door for trick-or-treaters, with a sign that says “Please Take One.”