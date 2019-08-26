Tips for back to school bus stop safety

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As the start of the school year gets closer streets will begin to fill with buses again, which means it’s time to start thinking about road safety.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 22 million children ride a school bus to and from school.

Now that some school systems start this week, parents and drivers may want to be more alert to increased bus traffic. One Holyoke parent told 22News he’s seen a lot of people drive through school bus stop signs.

“When the sign starts coming out I think people have a tendency to start speeding up rather than slow down,” Tyler Kelly told 22News.

“When I see those school buses I really slow down and keep a watchful eye.”

Passing through a bus stop sign is illegal. Chicopee police officer Michael Wilk told 22News they get a lot of complaints about cars going around buses.

“They feel it’s safe. You don’t know if the kid’s going to come out. You don’t know how long the light has been on. You don’t know if kids are already off the bus. just stop,” Wilk told 22News.

Kidsandcars.org offers some tips on bus stop safety.