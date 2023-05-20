CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Memorial Day Weekend will be here in one week, and many people are planning to get away, but others are waiting until the last minute to book that start-of-summer vacation.

If you are one of the people still making travel plans there are a few ways you can save money:

If you don’t care where you end up you can use an algorithm to decide where you go, which can factor in your budget and travel dates when giving you a destination.

Try to book a flight when they are cheaper. Flights are often the cheapest in the middle of the week and during off hours.

Airline newsletters and social media pages usually contain discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

You can also consider a cruise, according to experts, cruise lines offer discounts if the ships haven’t sold all the rooms for an upcoming voyage.

AAA is forecasting that 42.3 million Americans are set to travel this Memorial Day. They are saying that 2.7 million more people will be traveling on the unofficial start to Summer in 2023 than in 2022, that is a 7% increase.