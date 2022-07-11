SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling your home amid record-high temperatures this summer can be costly. There are some ways, however, to be energy efficient.

There’s been a global rise in the price of energy, so using it wisely is the best way to save money.

Simple actions like replacing appliances with more energy-efficient ones, keeping the refrigerator door closed as much as possible, and doing laundry with cold water can lead to lower utility bills.



22news spoke with Priscilla Ress of Eversource on Monday, who also emphasized the importance of insulation, even in the heat. “Insulation is actually key in the summer time as well as in the winter time. So you don’t want to be cooling the air in your house and then having it escaping and being drawn out of your home,” said Ress. “That’s where insulation comes in.”

Ress also recommended purchasing a heat pump. Even in the warmer months, a heat pump offers an energy efficient way to cool your home and gets you prepared for the winter.

Eversource additionally offers Energy Efficiency Programs that can assist people struggling to manage energy costs.