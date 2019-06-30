Tips to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
alcohol laws changing_768944

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fourth of July celebrations have already started, but it’s important make sure you are celebrating responsibly.

Related: Important safety tips to keep in mind while celebrating the Fourth of July

Every Fourth of July, hundreds of people are killed in drunk driving accidents. So it’s important to have a plan if you know you’ll be at a Fourth of July party, and plan to drink.

Remember that even one drink can be too many. You should either find a sober ride home, or stay over. Have a designated driver, or use ride share apps like Uber and Lyft.

If you’re hosting a Fourth of July party, help your designated drivers out by making sure there are plenty of non-alcoholic beverages.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, make sure to call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
Live Now
Watch 22News at 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

July 4th Fireworks

More July 4th Fireworks