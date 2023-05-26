CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — The beautiful weather expected during the long weekend is helping to fuel many last second road trips. This comes as nearly 37-million people are set to drive to their destinations. 22News is working for you to help make sure your drive is smooth sailing!

Experts are advising all drivers to check their tires, batteries, and fluid levels in their vehicles before hitting the road. If your engine is slow to start and you notice your lights are dim, your car battery could be on its last leg. The average car battery life is between 3 and 5 years. Local tow companies also have a message before you set out.

“We have extra staff on standby for tonight on the highways. We are expecting a high volume of calls this evening. We are just trying to keep the traffic moving as quickly as possible. There may be some extended ETA’s, but we try to address the calls on the highways first and get people out of harms way,” explained Stephen Gonneville, General Manager for Interstate Towing.

It’s also a good idea to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, especially if you have a long drive ahead. Flash lights, a first-aid kit, drinking water, snacks, jumper cables, and a basic tool kit are good items to have in that kit.