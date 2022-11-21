CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Eversource recently announced expected service rate increases, which means your electric bill will be higher heading into the winter months.

Eversource has said that, if approved by the Department of Public Utilities, the basic service rate will jump up to 21.86 cents per kilowatt hour as of January 1st. This means customers in Western Massachusetts will likely see an at least twenty-percent increase in their monthly bills.

22news spoke with Chris McKinnon of Eversource about the looming price increase, and he said there are actions you can take now to save money. “There’s everything from income eligibility to flexible payment plan programs. You can start looking at other ways before it starts getting too, too cold out there through the energy efficiency programs that we have to start preparing your home because what it does come down to is really the cost directly associated with how much energy you’re actually using in your own home,” said McKinnon.

McKinnon also said some customers may be eligible for a monthly discount and there’s a “new start” program available to those who’ve struggled to make payments in the past.

All the information on these programs is outlined on Eversource’s website.