Titans fan gets Tannehill tattoo prior to playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many fans that go above and beyond the call of duty to represent their teams. Some wear costumes, some wear masks, and Mitchell Firkins shows his support through tattoos.

Firkins says he can’t remember the first tattoo he got, because there are so many, but each of them has meaning.

The latest tattoo he got is in honor of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and the great season he has had.

“Tannehill should become the comeback offensive player of the year,” said Firkins. “When he was down in Miami he had the potential to be great. And Mike Vrabel and the Titans brought him into Tennessee and I knew he could be great and do great things for the Titans.”

Firkins tells News 2 he hopes to meet Tannehill one day and show him the tattoo.