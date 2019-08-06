TODAY: Former Mount Tom Power Plant smokestack to be demolished

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The smokestack at the former Mount Tom Power Station is scheduled to be demolished Tuesday afternoon.

The smokestack is all that’s left of the former Mount Tom power plant, which was a coal burning power plant until it closed in 2014.

In 2016, ground was broken on the site for construction of a new solar farm. The Charlestown-based company, “ENGIE North America,” has since installed 17,000 solar panels, which provide energy for nearly 1,000 Holyoke Gas and Electric Company customers. It’s the largest solar farm in the entire state.

The smokestack, which is visible from I-91, is scheduled to be imploded at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. 22News will be there and will bring you highlights on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

